Search

14 Dec 2021

Funds and asset management industry employs almost 1,000 people in Kilkenny

Funds and asset management industry employs almost 1,000 people in Kilkenny

Cathal Smyth, Managing Director, State Street, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Irish Funds have highlighted the industry’s continued growth in Ireland, in the Kilkenny area alone, there are currently 18 funds and asset management companies employing almost 1,000 people.

During the virtual Irish Funds Regional Economic Impact event, participants reflected on the 30th anniversary of Irish Funds and the findings of the latest Indecon Economic Assessment report, which revealed that the industry now represents 180 enterprises operating in every county in Ireland and directly employs more than 17,000 people, with an estimated total economic impact of €14.8bn.

Speaking at the event, Cathal Smyth, Managing Director, State Street, Kilkenny said: This year State Street has been celebrating 25 years in Ireland and 20 years in Kilkenny. We currently employ approximately 2,000 staff in Ireland across Dublin, Drogheda, Naas and Kilkenny and have recently announced an additional 400 jobs in our Kilkenny site. We have benefited not only from the strong financial services and tech eco-system in Ireland, and the south-east, but also relationships with local policy makers and community partners. The latest Indecon report reflects the important role our industry plays as an employer and net-economic contributor across the island of Ireland and State Street is delighted to continue to play its part in this.

Reflecting on the figures, Pat Lardner, Irish Funds CEO, said: “The funds and asset management industry continues to play a pivotal role in showcasing what Ireland has to offer and delivering tangible economic benefits to local communities. Recent figures have highlighted the contribution of the funds industry to regional development with a 40 per cent increase in the number of employees based outside of Dublin in the last two years. As we emerge from the pandemic, Irish Funds will continue to support investment and drive sustainable growth across the island.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media