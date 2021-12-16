HSE/South East Community Healthcare encourages maximum take up of the 'Booster' vaccine in Kilkenny

In Kilkenny 94% of the population of those aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated and the HSE is encouraging maximum take up of the 'Booster' vaccine when opportunity to avail of it presents.

The 'Booster' Covid-19 vaccine is available on a 'walk-in/no appointment necessary' basis in clinics at the five vaccination centres in the South East for those aged 50 and over, including the centre at Cilin Hill..

South East Community Healthcare, the South/South West Hospital Group, the Ireland East Hospital Group and the National Ambulance service have been involved in the administration of the vaccines in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford. Vaccination Centres dispensing the 'Booster' vaccine (in addition to facilitating first and second doses) are operational in:

Carlow (the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Eircode R93 N207),

Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (the Clonmel Park Hotel, Eircode E91 XON7),

Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford (the CWCW Astro Centre, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, Eircode Y21 W640),

Kilkenny (Cillín Hill Events Centre, Eircode R95 T294) and

Waterford (WIT Arena, Carriganore, Waterford, Eircode X91 XD96).

Up until December 12 and including the 'Booster', the South East has seen a total of 496,734 vaccinations being carried out at the five dedicated vaccination centres in the South East – 164,960 in Waterford (including University Hospital Waterford), 126,396 in Enniscorthy (including WGH), 104,879 in Kilkenny (including St. Luke’s General Hospital), 72,760 in Carlow and 68,346 in Clonmel (including Tipperary University Hospital).

An additional 329,577 such vaccinations have been carried out by GPs across the five counties. A total of 41,189 vaccines have been given at the region’s pharmacies, 40,605 to staff across four acute hospitals in the South East and 29,039 at residential care and private nursing home type settings. Another 3,611 vaccinations were administered at mental health care and other residential facilities and 232 through the National Ambulance Service.

For more see www.hse.ie