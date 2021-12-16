Search

16 Dec 2021

Gallery: Cooking up a storm as part of Kilkenny's Yulefest!

Clebrity chefs Edward Hayden and Ann Neary have been lending a helping hand for Christmas, cooking up a storm on the Parade at the weekend and offering recipes and tips for the public in Kilkenny as part of Yulefest as the build-up to Christmas continues!

As the main day approaches, Yulefest Kilkenny have got plenty of special events in store. Catch up with friends and family and find that perfect gift at the covid-safe outdoor events all throughout Christmas week.

Christmas week in Kilkenny begins with a bang with a fireworks display over the iconic Kilkenny Castle on Sunday, December 19, a joint initiative between Yulefest and the OPW. Tickets must be pre-booked and the €3 entry fee is donated entirely to Amber Women's Refuge.

Continuing on from the weekend will be five final days of Kilkenny's Christmas Market which will be open on Sunday and Thursday, December 23  from 10am to 6pm and from12-8pm on Monday 20, Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 as the parade will become a jazz-lovers heaven each evening with sounds from some of Ireland's most acclaimed musicians, as the long standing 'Sofa Sessions' moves from its home in Billy Byrne's to the Bandstand to get us all into the Christmas spirit.  

Get that festive feeling in Kilkenny this Christmas week! Check out www.yulefestkilkenny.ie  for the full programme. 

