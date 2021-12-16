Search

Keith Walsh is PURE MENTAL in his one man show

Last show of the tour in Kilkenny's Watergate Theatre

Keith Walsh preforms at Kilkenny's Watergate Theatre

Reporter:

Siobhan Donohoe

Email:

siobhan.donohoe@iconicnews.ie

Keith Walsh is Pure Mental. Having finished up a 5-year stint presenting on National Radio, in the pressure cooker that is a breakfast show, Keith has finally found a bit of time for himself.  More importantly, he’s found time to check in with his mental health.

Midlife Crisis? Midlife awakening? Breakdown? We’ll find out. This show is part of his therapy and you’re his therapist!

Join him on a journey of introspection and exploration, as he locates his demons and traumas to try and find the real person underneath the fuzzy mess of stress. 

The one-man show ends its nationwide tour in Kilkenny this weekend. Speaking to the Kilkenny People, Keith said "it's so great to finish up the tour in Kilkenny. My Mam and Dad are both from Kilkenny and if you're a Walsh in Kilkenny, we're probably related! It's almost like a homecoming, I can't wait!"

Pure Mental is a live theatre show put together with the help of acclaimed performer, writer, and director Janet Moran (A Holy Show, Swing and My Romantic History) in the strangest of Covid times – sometimes working in different rooms, often in different counties. Like many others, they got there in the end and have a super show.

 ‘You will laugh, you might cry, the voices in my head are telling me that you might want to throw rotten fruit at me? Is that still a thing? In the end we’ll all feel a lot better. I hope.’ Keith Walsh

Showing this Friday, December 17 at 8pm in the Watergate Theatre, Parliament Street, Kilkenny. For tickets visit https://watergatetheatre.ie/watergate_events/pure-mental-by-keith-walsh-3/

