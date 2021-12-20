Kilkenny's Patrick O' Neill and Lorna Doogue celebrate a special day

Patrick O' Neill and Lorna Doogue. PICTURE: Liam Kidney
Kilkenny councillor Patrick O' Neill and designer and boutique owner Lorna Doogue tied the knot at the weekend in a stylish ceremony om St Patrick's Church in Molhill, County Leitrim.
The happy couple held a reception for friends and family afterwards in the beautiful Lough Rynn Castle Estate. It's the same venue where Brian O' Driscoll and Amy Huberman celebrated their wedding back in 2010.
Patrick, a Fine Gael councillor from Bennettsbridge was first elected in 2014 and again in 2019. Lorna is the business owner behind the well known Lady Lorna Designer Emporium on Kieran Street in Kilkenny.
Congratulations and best wishes to the new husband and wife!
