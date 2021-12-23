Kilkenny’s war memorials: A call to remember - and help if you can

In Kilkenny’s MacDonagh railway station, there is a memorial to the 3,271 men and women from County Kilkenny known to have served in World War 1.

Two other wonderful monuments, one at The Peace Park, and one outside the court house, are situated in Kilkenny to remember those men and women who fought in world wars.

Since the monument was unveiled at MacDonagh railway station in 2018, the Great War Memorial committee, has unearthed further names of local people who fought in the war. The names were researched and verified by Berni Egan who is head of research on the Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee.

A lot of time and effort is needed to make sure that the information is correct and the committee members are very grateful for her dedication.

The Great War memorial committee is asking the people of Kilkenny to ‘Adopt a Soldier.’ This will allow for that soldier’s name, rank and his or her area of residence to be engraved on the monument.

Speaking at a press conference recently, Donal Croghan acknowledged that the people of Kilkenny have been very generous in supporting the war memorial projects both at MacDonagh Railway station and The Peace Park. Donal is hopeful that their innovative project will see this support continue.

John Joe Cullen from The Great War Memorial committee said that there is no denying the anguish and hardship experienced because of this turbulent period in world history.

Kilkenny shared in the desolation and the grief. During The Great War over 3,000 men and women from Kilkenny enlisted and passed through the railway station to the great unknown.

Today, over a hundred years since the cessation of the great conflict, these names remain part of Kilkenny’s history.

The human spirit is resilient and families learned to cope, the country learned to cope and indeed the world learned to cope. For despite the human tragedy and the horrendous cost, peace had come to a devastated world.

Though the sacrifices were colossal the world was grateful and hopeful. The future would be a better place and mankind would never have to witness such barbarity again. Thankfully, this great conflict was ‘the war to end all wars.’

According to Donal Croghan, it would be wonderful to be able to include the extra names on the memorial.

“To be fair, we are duty bound to do it,” he said.

If you wish to support this remembrance endeavour please make your donations payable to: The Kilkenny Great War Memorial Group.

Bank of Ireland, Parliament St, Kilkenny, Ireland. Bank account:

IBAN: IE29BOF190606422546979

BIC: BOFIIE2D

PayPal. Donations may also be posted to, or dropped into: The Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee, 48 John Street Upper, Kilkenny.