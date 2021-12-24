White Christmas? Not in Kilkenny...

Get the umbrellas out!
Anyone hoping for a white Christmas will be disappointed after Met Éireann issued a Yellow rain warning for Kilkenny.
The county, along with Carlow, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford can expect a rainy Christmas Day. The forecast is for persistent rain, giving a total of 30 to 50 mm of rain which may lead to localised flooding.
It’ll be a bit of a damp #ChristmasDay this year with a band of rain moving across the country️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 24, 2021
A #Yellow rain warning has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford & Wicklow where there'll be a risk of spot flooding, so take care on the roads if you’re travelling⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ojb4zA2u77
The warning, which comes into effect from 12 midnight, will run until 11pm on Saturday.
Met Éireann are predicting Christmas Day will be wet and cloudy, with widespread rain and a risk of spot flooding.
