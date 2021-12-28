You’ve had your fill of turkey, hopefully you got that Christmas present you wanted, and you’re only now recovering from the all the Yulefest – Christmas in Kilkenny events. But wait… there’s more!

Christmas continues with Yulefest. While the market is gone the Bandstand remains. Head down to the Parade from today (December 28) to December 31 between 4-7pm and enjoy tunes from the Mission DJ Collective. Stand a safe distance apart or sit on one of the covered benches.

Get out of the house and explore the woods in Castlecomer Discovery Park where you’ll find their Elf Village. Or head to Woodstock where you might find some reindeer with questions as part of the Santa’s Reindeer Woodland Trail.

In the city visit the Amber Stars for Yulefest unique installations in the Castleyard and grab a selfie, then head to the Butler House Christmas Garden and soak up the festive atmosphere. Start your Yulefest Cat trail there and head out across the city to see all the artistic creations, making sure to include the Yulefest Cat in The Kilkenny Art Gallery on Patrick Street on the way.

The Watergate Pocket Park is the perfect place to chill with a coffee and meet friends outdoors and socially distanced. Plus the Medieval Mile Museum has tours about Christmases past.

There is plenty to do and see this Christmas in Kilkenny with Yulefest! Check out www.yulefestkilkenny.ie or @YulefestKilkenny on Facebook for more information.