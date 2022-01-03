Search

03 Jan 2022

Vicky Phelan portrait unveiled in her native Mooncoin ahead of a tour of Ireland

Irish artist Vincent Devine was inspired by Vicky’s incredible courage

KILKENNY

Vincent Devine, artist and Vicky Phelan. PICTURE: JOE CASHIN

The launch of the Vicky Phelan portrait was held in Mooncoin Parish Hall yesterday (Sunday).

Present for the launch in her native Mooncoin, Vicky spoke about the painting and her journey. The painting will now go on display and on a tour around Ireland.

The Triptych portrait was painted by Irish artist Vincent Devine, who was inspired by Vicky’s incredible courage. His aim was to convey the tragedies and the joys in Vicky’s life, through symbolism in the anatomy of her body and different objects.

Mr Devine explained all about each section of the painting, and also about the illness and injuries that Vicky has had down the years. 

David Brennan, a family friend of Vicky and the Kelly family, is the owner of the portrait painting. He has promised to bring the painting home to display in Mooncoin, and has given permission for the painting to tour around Ireland, so as it will be seen by as many people as possible.

