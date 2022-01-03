Check your tickets! Lucky lotto player in Kilkenny scoops whopping sum in recent draw

Have you got that winning Match 5 ticket?
Were you the lucky 'Match 5' local lotto player on Wednesday, December 29 who won €40,224?
The winning ticket was bought at SuperValu Market Cross in Kilkenny city.
The main draw numbers on the day were 22, 25, 28, 32, 35, 47 and bonus number 15.
The lucky winner should contact the Lotto prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email 'claims@lottery.ie' and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.
