14 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

There are 14 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital today according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisations.

The hospital is coming under pressure with rising Covid cases and people are advised not to attend unless it is an emergency.

A spokesperson said that the Emergency Department at St Luke’s General Hospital is extremely busy.

"If you attend the Emergency Department and do not need urgent treatment we regret that there will be significant delays and very long waiting times.

Please consider all care options including your GP, GP Out of Hours and Pharmacy services.

As always, the hospital will see and treat the sickest patients and those requiring urgent care first.

Do not delay attending the hospital if you or someone else may be having a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical emergency. Call 999/112 for immediate assistance."