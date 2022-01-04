14 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's General Hospital
There are 14 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital today according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisations.
The hospital is coming under pressure with rising Covid cases and people are advised not to attend unless it is an emergency.
A spokesperson said that the Emergency Department at St Luke’s General Hospital is extremely busy.
"If you attend the Emergency Department and do not need urgent treatment we regret that there will be significant delays and very long waiting times.
Please consider all care options including your GP, GP Out of Hours and Pharmacy services.
As always, the hospital will see and treat the sickest patients and those requiring urgent care first.
Do not delay attending the hospital if you or someone else may be having a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical emergency. Call 999/112 for immediate assistance."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.