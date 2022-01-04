Search

04 Jan 2022

Bus Éireann advises Kilkenny customers to check service updates online

Bus Eireann

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is reminding customers to take some time to plan their journeys and to please check the Bus Eireann website where a list of service disruptions is available, and their Twitter feed.

Currently Bus Éireann is experiencing minor disruption as a result of Covid-related absences across its 17 depots, with the vast majority of services being delivered as planned at present.  Bus Éireann’s team is working agilely on a daily basis to manage absences and to prioritise delivery of services which minimise customer disruption. 

Bus Éireann has robust Covid-19 mitigation measures in place, including having hand sanitising units available on-board and in stations, having touchpoint cleaning during the day and deep cleaning of buses overnight, as well as reminders to leave windows open. We also remind passengers to wear masks throughout their journey and in bus stations. 

Customers can contact the Bus Éireann Customer Care department on 0818 836 611 or by email customercare@buseireann.ie. Operating hours are 07.00 – 19.00 Monday to Friday, and 08.00 – 18.00 Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media