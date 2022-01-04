Bus Éireann advises Kilkenny customers to check service updates online

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is reminding customers to take some time to plan their journeys and to please check the Bus Eireann website where a list of service disruptions is available, and their Twitter feed.
Currently Bus Éireann is experiencing minor disruption as a result of Covid-related absences across its 17 depots, with the vast majority of services being delivered as planned at present. Bus Éireann’s team is working agilely on a daily basis to manage absences and to prioritise delivery of services which minimise customer disruption.
Bus Éireann has robust Covid-19 mitigation measures in place, including having hand sanitising units available on-board and in stations, having touchpoint cleaning during the day and deep cleaning of buses overnight, as well as reminders to leave windows open. We also remind passengers to wear masks throughout their journey and in bus stations.
Customers can contact the Bus Éireann Customer Care department on 0818 836 611 or by email customercare@buseireann.ie. Operating hours are 07.00 – 19.00 Monday to Friday, and 08.00 – 18.00 Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays.
