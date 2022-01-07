Special meeting taking place today to discuss large new housing development for Kilkenny

A meeting is to take place today for local councillors to discuss a developer's proposal to construct a large residential neghbourhood close to Kilkenny City.

The proposed development, by Cairn Homes to An Bord Pleanala, would involve up to 183 residential units including 17 one-bed, 67 three-bed houses, and five duplex blocks containing 32 two-bed and 32 three-bed units. The site is located within the Breagagh Valley masterplan area in Kilkenny’s western environs.

It would also see the provision of 320 car parking spaces and 224 resident bicycle parking spaces, along with 48 visitor bicycle spaces, bin stores, pumping station compound, and ESB substation. Three areas of public open space are provided throughout the site (one which includes a playground) and 920 sqm of communal open space is provided to serve the proposed apartment/duplex units.

The deadline for public submissions on the Strategic Housing Development has now passed, but the council must make a submission in the form of a chief executive's report to An Bord Pleanala by January 17. That report will summarise the main issues raised in submissions, the views of the elected members, and the chief executive's own views on its impact on proper planning and sustainable development.

An Bord Pleanála may grant permission for the development as proposed, or may grant permission or may grant permission in part with or without modifications, or may refuse to grant permission for the proposed development.

Councillors have previously expressed concern over the level of public consultation and amount of time given for submissions.