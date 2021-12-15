Search

15 Dec 2021

Special meeting called on proposal for new 183-unit development at edge of Kilkenny City

Concerns over a fresh Strategic Housing Development proposal

KILKENNY

Possible street level plan. Picture: https://www.cairnkilkennyshd.com/engineering-drawings

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

A new Strategic Housing Development proposed for the outskirts of Kilkenny City is causing concern for locals, with a deadline for public submissions at the end of this week.

Local councillors are to convene a special meeting early in the new year to discuss the proposed development and how they might respond to it in a report for An Bord Pleanala due to be finalised by January 17.

The proposed development by Cairn Homes to An Bord Pleanala involves up to 183 residential units including 17 one-bed, 67 three-bed houses, and five duplex blocks containing 32 two-bed and 32 three-bed units. There is also a Part V consideration for 18 units.

The site is located within the Breagagh Valley masterplan area, College Avenue and the new LIHAF road which was built to open up Kilkenny’s western environs. The applicant has proposed that all necessary infrastructure required by the existing development plan is or will be in place on completion.

It would also see the provision of 320 car parking spaces and 224 resident bicycle parking spaces, along with 48 visitor bicycle spaces, bin stores, pumping station compound, and ESB substation. Three areas of public open space are provided throughout the site (one which includes a playground) and 920 sqm of communal open space is provided to serve the proposed apartment/duplex units.

The application was received on November 23 by Kilkenny County Council, with submissions from the public due to An Bord Pleanala by 5.30pm on Friday, December 16. An Bord Pleanála may grant permission for the development as proposed, or may grant permission or may grant permission in part with or without modifications, or may refuse to grant permission for the proposed development.

The council must also prepare its own chief executive’s report on the proposal by January 17. That report will summarise the main issues raised in submissions, the views of the elected members, and the chief executive's own views on its impact on proper planning and sustainable development.

Speaking at the December meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District, Cllr David Fitzgerald expressed dismay at the relatively short timeframe for public submissions.

“I have been contacted by people unaware this application had been made,” he said.

“Three weeks is not an adequate period of time to make a submission on even a modest application, let alone one of this size.”

Cllr John Coonan proposed a special meeting take place to discuss the matter, seconded by Cllr Fitzgerald and agreed by the members for January 7.

