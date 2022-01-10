Kilkenny hurling star Walter Walsh announces engagement

Walter Walsh and Vicky Holden
Kilkenny hurler Walter Walsh is now engaged to partner Vicky Holden.
The Tullogher-Rosbercon sharpshooter chose the popular Pyrenees resort of Grandvalira as the location to pop the question while on a skiing holiday in Andorra last week!
Walter has since announced the engagement on social media, posting some pictures from the holiday and saying "what a way to top off an amazing week".
As of this morning, there were 984 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 83 were in intensive care
Former teammates Henry Shefflin and Michael Fennelly shake hands at the end of the Walsh Cup game between Galway and Offaly. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.