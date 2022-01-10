Two vehicles damaged during hectic morning for Kilkenny gardaí

Picture: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow
Members of An Garda Síochána from two local divisions were busy on the M9 motorway this morning dealing with two incidents of unsafe vehicle loading.
In the first incident, gardaí attended a stretch of motorway where a ladder 'became detached' from a van's roof and struck two other vehicles, causing minor damage.
Gardaí noted that although only minor damage was caused, the outcome could've been a lot worse.
In a separate incident, the same crew from Kilkenny intercepted a van carrying a 14 foot pole, '6 feet of which was sticking out the back at windscreen height'.
A fixed charge notice was issued to the driver.
The message from local gardaí is that if you are carrying a load you must ensure it is safe and secure.
