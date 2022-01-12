Kilkenny's Evanne Ní Chuilinn introduces baby Teidí

Evanne Ní Chuilinn with her new son Teidí
Kilkenny journalist and sports presenter Evanne Ní Chuilinn has announced the birth of her third child, Teidí.
Baby Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons
Evanne wrote a touching message on her Instagram account after the birth of her second son.
"He is here and he is perfect. Our little 10-pound, 4-ounce buster arrived after lunch today on January 4th - by far the most emotional arrival, after such a long journey. We are just so so happy and grateful"
She also added in her beloved Irish tongue "Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons, fáilte romhat, grá mo chroí ". Teidí middle name 'Dermot' is from his late grandfather Dermot - Brian's father, who sadly passed away in 2020.
Evanne thanked the staff at the Coombe Hosptial who she says "are under savage pressure, they are angels, as always.
Evanne and Brian's other children Séimí and Peigí were very excited to meet their little brother.
We would like to congratulate and extend our best wishes to Evanne and her husband Brian Fitzsimons on the safe arrival of their third child Teidí.
Best wishes to the family and welcome baby Teidí.
No doubt Mum will have you at plenty of sport events!
Coko Beach under the tutelage of Jack Kennedy clears the last fence on the way to victory in the Goffs Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park last January. Pic: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
Charity representatives with Tim Butler (KCC), event manager Andrea Keogh, Gary Kehoe (Rollercoaster Records), Mayor Andrew McGuinness, arts officer Mary Butler, andCllr Fidelis Doherty
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.