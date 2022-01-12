Kilkenny's Evanne Ní Chuilinn introduces baby Teidí

Kilkenny journalist and sports presenter Evanne Ní Chuilinn has announced the birth of her third child, Teidí.

Baby Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons

Evanne wrote a touching message on her Instagram account after the birth of her second son.

"He is here and he is perfect. Our little 10-pound, 4-ounce buster arrived after lunch today on January 4th - by far the most emotional arrival, after such a long journey. We are just so so happy and grateful"

She also added in her beloved Irish tongue "Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons, fáilte romhat, grá mo chroí ". Teidí middle name 'Dermot' is from his late grandfather Dermot - Brian's father, who sadly passed away in 2020.

Evanne thanked the staff at the Coombe Hosptial who she says "are under savage pressure, they are angels, as always.

Evanne and Brian's other children Séimí and Peigí were very excited to meet their little brother.

We would like to congratulate and extend our best wishes to Evanne and her husband Brian Fitzsimons on the safe arrival of their third child Teidí.

Best wishes to the family and welcome baby Teidí.

No doubt Mum will have you at plenty of sport events!