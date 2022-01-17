Search

17 Jan 2022

Bishop of Ossory Michael Burrows to depart Kilkenny after almost 16 years

He has been elected as the Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

After nearly 16 years in this diocese, the Church of Ireland Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory Michael Burrows is to leave Kilkenny to take up a new post.

He has been elected as the Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe, by the Episcopal Electoral College for those dioceses, meeting in Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin.

Bishop Burrows succeeds the Rt Revd Patrick Rooke (formerly Bishop of Tuam, Killala and Achonry) and the Rt Revd Dr Kenneth Kearon (formerly Bishop of Limerick and Killaloe) who both retired at the end of October 2021, at which time the two dioceses were united.  He has served as Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory since 2006, and was previously Dean of Cork, Rector of Bandon, Church of Ireland Chaplain at Trinity College Dublin, and Curate in Douglas with Frankfield.

The Most Revd Dr Michael Jackson, Archbishop of Dublin and Primate of Ireland, said: “Bishop Michael Burrows has served the Church of God and the Church of Ireland assiduously as deacon, priest and bishop.  The clergy and people of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory have been greatly enriched by his commitment, compassion and energy.  He will readily invest all these qualities in the life of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe. I wish him all that is best in his new diocese under God.”

The Bishop-elect said: “I am grateful to the Electoral College for their affirmation and trust. I leave a diocese which I have greatly loved after nearly 16 years, having learned so much from them, but clearly it is a time to embrace the new challenge of a new diocese and I look forward to working to cement the new United Dioceses of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe and serving God’s people there.”

Following the ratification of the election by the House of Bishops, the Bishop-elect will be translated from the United Dioceses of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory to the United Dioceses of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe on a date to be determined.

