18 Mar 2022

Italian travel professionals say ‘Ciao’ to Kilkenny

Italian travel professionals visiting Kilkenny with Mary O'Connor of Tourism Ireland

Reporter:

Mary Cody

17 Mar 2022 10:30 AM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

A group of 15 travel professionals working with one of Italy’s leading tour operators, Boscolo Tours, has been enjoying a fact-finding visit around Kilkenny and Ireland – as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The aim of the visit was to really enthuse the travel agents about our superb tourism offering and to highlight some of our top attractions and experiences. Their busy itinerary included St Canice’s Cathedral and Kilkenny Castle. They also enjoyed lunch in Matt The Millers Bar & Restaurant.

Marcella Ercolini, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Italy, said: “We were delighted to invite representatives of Boscolo Tours to visit Kilkenny and Ireland. Their visit was a great opportunity to showcase our superb tourism offering. Seeing is believing – and our aim is that when they return home, they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland in 2022 and beyond.

“We will be launching our new ‘Green Button’ campaign in Italy over the coming weeks, to re-start tourism and encourage Italian travellers to ‘press the Green Button’ and book Ireland for their next holiday. Our key message is that we cannot wait to roll out the green carpet and welcome back our Italian visitors.”

