18 Mar 2022

Time to Run with the Wolves for St Patrick’s Day Parade in Kilkenny!

Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers is the inspiration behind today's parade

Reporter:

Mary Cody

17 Mar 2022 11:22 AM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to the streets of Kilkenny this year after a two year break.

The theme of this year’s Parade is ‘Run with the Wolves’ based around the famous Kilkenny animation studio Cartoon Saloon’s latest Oscar nominated movie Wolfwalkers. The movie which is set in Kilkenny in 1650 takes inspiration from famous Kilkenny landmarks and forests. 

Visit Butler Gallery over the St Patrick’s Festival and pick up a free ‘Be A Wolf’ family friendly sketchbook during your visit. You will be guided on how to embrace the traits of a wolf and draw your response. There are also free guided tours on St Patrick’s Day and Friday at 12pm.
Meanwhile a fire, light and movement arts performance will also take place at the Butler Gallery at 8.30pm on St Patrick’s Night. Firestorm brings its audience on a journey where they won’t know what comes next! From epic showdowns to ridiculous fantasy, from intense fire choreography to the dreamlike worlds of illusion and imagination. This event is sold out.

