Frustration over broadband speed in North Kilkenny

A county councillor has voiced her ‘frustration’ over speed issues in relation to broadband in certain parts of North Kilkenny.

The comments were made by Cllr Mary Hilda Kavanagh following a presentation made on broadband to members of the Castlecomer Municipal District at a recent meeting.

Cllr Kavanagh also thanked Steve Coverdale, IS Project Leader at Kilkenny County Council, who delivered the presentation for ‘keeping Urlingford to the fore’ when it comes to developing rural broadband.

“We have a strong team in Urlingford working on a number of projects,” she added.

Chairman of the Castlecomer Municipal District, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick also thanked Mr Coverdale for ‘the enormous work’ he had carried out. Mr Coverdale updated the members in relation to broadband in North Kilkenny and said that ‘a network build is in progress in certain areas’. He also outlined how Cellnex have identified areas for possible mast locations for wireless broadband and were currently doing some frequency tests adding that these can be ‘a long, slow process’.

Cllr John Brennan said that it was ‘great to see some progress made even if it is bit slow’ while Cllr Michael McCarthy said that broadband issues were ‘very frustrating’ for people.

Chair, Pat Fitzpatrick remarked that ‘both Castlecomer and Urlingford have been to the fore and both have great teams’, adding that it is frustrating that some of the broadband which still exists is of poor quality.

“We are full square behind you and want to see this resolved so that businesses can have the services they require to do business.”