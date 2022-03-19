Latest figures reveal ecomonic crime continues to rise in Kilkenny

Incidents of economic fraud are continuing to rise across the city and county.

The latest statistics were reported to members of the Joint Policing Committee and revealed that in the first two months of this year there were 61 incidents of economic fraud compared to 51 in the previous year.

There was also an increase in domestic-related incidents with 78 incidents reported in January and February of this year compared to 77 in the same time period in 2021.

The re-opening of society following extended periods of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic was reflected in the figures relating to public order incidents and assaults, which almost doubled, while the incidence of robbery increased from zero to three year on year.

Detective Inspector Sean O’Meara told the meeting that the robberies all involved ‘people dependent on substances’.

There was also an increase in certain types of theft, including theft from a MPV with the numbers doubling year on year while Kilkenny is bucking the national trend with a slight reduction in burglaries, down from 21 in 2021 to 19 in the first two months of this year.

Following the presentation on the latest crime statistics Caothaoirleach Fidelis Doherty asked if it was possible to encourage publicans and other businesses to get behind the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign.

Ask for Angela is the name of a campaign that started in England in 2016 that is used in bars and other venues to keep people safe from violence by using a codeword to identify when they are in trouble.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen outlined to members that she had recently been in a licensed premises in West Cork and that there was a sign on the door in the ladies which clearly stated that if someone was in trouble they should go to a member of staff and ask for ‘an angel shot’ to alert them and asked if someone similar could be supported in Kilkenny.

Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne said that the would into the campaigns mentioned by members but said that anyone who feels in danger should contact 999 or 112 or speak to someone in authority on the premises.