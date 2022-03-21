Public meeting on gender equality takes place in Kilkenny this evening

A public meeting will take place this evening at Butler House in Kilkenny to discuss gender equality.
Deputy Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, as part of the Fine Gael's Women's Network will host the meeting along with Deputy John Paul Phelan.
All are welcome and the public consultation is at 8pm.
The Presentation Secondary had a runaway success when their minor girls team landed the All-Ireland Schools cross-country championship title in Belfast at the weekend.
