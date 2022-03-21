Kilkenny stands with Ukraine and welcomes Ukrainians seeking asylum - Mayor

People turned out in force on Sunday to take part in the Mayor’s Walk for Ukraine and show their support to the Ukrainian community in Kilkenny.

Mayor Andrew McGuinness organised the event, which raised almost €1,200 for The Red Cross Ukraine and UNICEF Ukraine.

“I want to thank everyone for turning up to support the Walk for Ukraine on Sunday and for the crew on the dragon boat who took to the river in the Ukrainian colours to show their support.

“ It really was fantastic to see so many people come out in solidarity with Ukraine and to support out Ukrainian community living in Kilkenny and seeking asylum here.

“It was heartwarming to see so many Ukrainian families, some who have just arrived, receive so much support in Kilkenny. I know, from talking to them on Sunday, that our Ukrainian community really feel that support and are comforted by it. That is very important.

“As a community we came together and we sent a clear message that we stand with Ukraine, we support our Ukrainian community and that we welcome Ukrainians seeking asylum.

“As Mayor of Kilkenny I was deeply proud to see that support come out in force on Sunday. It was an emotional occasion for many people but hugely positive and I am grateful to everyone for their support,” added the Mayor.

Fundraisers for Ukraine are continuing around the city and county as people rally to raise awareness and funds for those affected by the humanitarian crisis.

To donate directly to charities on the ground see www.redcross.ie and www.unicef.ie