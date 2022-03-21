Search

21 Mar 2022

Kilkenny stands with Ukraine and welcomes Ukrainians seeking asylum - Mayor

Kilkenny stands with Ukraine and welcomes Ukrainians seeking asylum - Mayor

Mayor's Walk for Ukraine PICTURE: VICKY COMERFORD

Reporter:

Mary Cody

21 Mar 2022 2:14 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

People turned out in force on Sunday to take part in the Mayor’s Walk for Ukraine and show their support to the Ukrainian community in Kilkenny.
Mayor Andrew McGuinness organised the event, which raised almost €1,200 for The Red Cross Ukraine and UNICEF Ukraine.
“I want to thank everyone for turning up to support the Walk for Ukraine on Sunday and for the crew on the dragon boat who took to the river in the Ukrainian colours to show their support.
“ It really was fantastic to see so many people come out in solidarity with Ukraine and to support out Ukrainian community living in Kilkenny and seeking asylum here.
“It was heartwarming to see so many Ukrainian families, some who have just arrived, receive so much support in Kilkenny. I know, from talking to them on Sunday, that our Ukrainian community really feel that support and are comforted by it. That is very important.
“As a community we came together and we sent a clear message that we stand with Ukraine, we support our Ukrainian community and that we welcome Ukrainians seeking asylum.
“As Mayor of Kilkenny I was deeply proud to see that support come out in force on Sunday. It was an emotional occasion for many people but hugely positive and I am grateful to everyone for their support,” added the Mayor.
Fundraisers for Ukraine are continuing around the city and county as people rally to raise awareness and funds for those affected by the humanitarian crisis.
To donate directly to charities on the ground see www.redcross.ie and www.unicef.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media