Latest figures show 36 patients with Covid-19 at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

Coronavirus Covid-19
Thirty six patients at St Luke's are being treated for Covid-19, with over 64,000 cases nationally since St Patrick's Day.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,024 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. In addition, on Sunday 20 March, 10,631* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
On St Patrick's Day, the HPSC was notified of 5,231 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 8,322 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On 18 March, the HPSC was notified of 5,628 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 6,313 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Saturday 19 March, the HPSC was notified of 4,787 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 6,774 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Sunday 20 March, the HPSC was notified of 5,067 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 7,177 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
As of 8am today, 1,308 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 49 are in ICU.
