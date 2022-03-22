Declare emergency, says INMO, with 38 on trolleys at St Luke's in Kilkenny today

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has today confirmed the highest numbers of patients on trolleys since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 660 patients are without a bed in Irish hospitals today, including 38 at St Luke's in Kilkenny.

“We have seen a 15% increase of patients on trolleys in the last 24 hours with 660 patients for whom there are no beds," said INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

“The Minister for Health needs to intervene and declare this trolley chaos for what it is - a national emergency.

“A range of measures must be taken now in the short to medium term including the curtailment of all non-emergency, elective care and the reintroduction of mask wearing in crowded and indoor settings.

“As of this morning, 7,753 patients have been without a bed in our hospitals since the mask requirement was dropped on February 28. ESRI research published today shows that two-thirds of people are still wearing masks on public transport and when shopping. If we could increase this number through a re-introduction of mask wearing, it would help ease transmission numbers.

“Our nurses and midwives are burnt out and exhausted. We can’t expect them to be able to provide safe care in environments that are overcrowded while dealing with a highly transmissible airborne virus.”