Around 100,000 visit Kilkenny in city's biggest-ever St Patrick's Festival

An estimated 100,000 people visited Kilkenny City over six days in the biggest St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny has ever seen.

The festival saw peak of 40,000 people coming out to watch the St Patrick’s Day Parade as it returned to the streets after a three-year absence.

Basking in the glorious sunshine, crowds enjoyed free live music on the festival bandstand, carnival rides like the Big Wheel, (now nicknamed ‘Kilkenny’s Eye’) overlooking the entire city and great Festival Street Food at the market stalls plus lots of street shows and workshops.

A highlight of the festival was the American Marching Bands who performed in front of Kilkenny Castle across the week. On Wednesday the Marching Illini, one of the largest marching bands in the USA, marched through the medieval streets before performing to huge crowds in front of Kilkenny Castle, including school children from local schools, who came dressed up in their green, white and orange.

The Awesome Original Seconds Time Arounders, a mixed age band from St. Petersburg, Florida also performed on the day, making it the biggest gathering of American marching bands Kilkenny has ever seen! Live videos from the event saw people tune in from the US and other countries and have collectively been viewed 85,000 times, with one video having over 36,000 views.

The St Patrick’s Day Parade itself was a community affair celebrating music, community and creativity. The theme ‘Run with the Wolves’, based on Cartoon Saloon’s Oscar-nominated WolfWalkers was well represented by community groups with a central float by Bridget B Designs the highlight of the Parade.

The Grand Marshal Irish Paralympian Mary Fitzgerald lead out the Parade, and dignitaries in the review stand included Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Deputy Malcolm Noonan and visitors from two of Kilkenny’s twin-towns-Kilkenny, Minnesota and Formigine, Italy. Some 37 groups marched in the Parade and the crowds lined the street from John’s Street all the way to the Market Yard with crowds near the reviewing stand nearly 10 deep. Spectators were excited to be back on the streets for the Parade and their first experience of a parade for many of the younger children.

“It was an incredible few days, the town was buzzing from start to finish," said Mayor of Kilkenny Andrew McGuinness.

"It was great to see people enjoying themselves again and of course it was great for Kilkenny businesses to have so many people in the city, especially after the last two years. I think it has put Kilkenny on the map as a St. Patrick’s Day destination!”

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty expressed her joy at the huge turnout.

“What a fantastic day out! The children loved it and it was great to see Kilkenny buzzing. A fantastic celebration after the last few years," she said.

The festival spark continued over the weekend with over 3,000 people coming out to watch the fireworks display in the Castle Park on Friday night. The fireworks lit up the sky over the iconic Kilkenny Castle, while raising funds for the Kilkenny St Vincent De Paul Society.

Tim Butler, Director of Services in Kilkenny County Council said it was a fantastic festival: "Town was hopping all weekend!”

Marian Flannery Festival Director said: “We are delighted that people enjoyed the event. It was great to see families out together enjoying themselves and with Kilkenny Tradfest in the evenings there really was something for everyone. Thanks to all those who contributed and took part and to all the Kilkenny community for getting involved and coming out to support all the events.”