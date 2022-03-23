Kilkenny neighbourhood takes a trip down memory lane

Fr Jim Murphy, Jordan Falsely, Christopher Proctor, Jenny Cooke and Mike Kelly PICTURE Vicky Comerford
It was a picture-perfect day for the people of the Butts as they celebrated the history and successes of their community.
St Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall in the Butts Green was the venue for a photographic exhibition which saw people from the community come together to share their photographic memories over a cuppa.
The residents of the community brought old photos which were restored, framed and then displayed on the walls of the centre. The photos celebrate the cultural historical and sporting achievements of local people, both past and present.
The project, which was funded by the ETB Kilkenny, was a big success. The afternoon developed into a trip down memory lane as people pored over old photographs and shared many smiles.
