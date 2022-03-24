Search

24 Mar 2022

Kilkenny GAA stars launch children’s book to help local charities

Eoin Murphy, Mustafa, Jonas, Principal: Jane Dowling, Roisin, Cormac, Liam Bolger, Peter and Fionn PICTURE: Vicky Comerford

Mary Cody

24 Mar 2022 1:47 PM

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The kind-hearted actions of a Kilkenny man and his family will benefit both local charities and schoolchildren across the city and county.
Brendan Bolger is originally from The Rower but now lives in Singapore with his family. Together they decided to write and illustrate the children’s book - Trouble on Farmer Tigg’s Farm - and donate all the proceeds to charity.
The illustrated children’s book is being released at the end of this month with 100% of profits going to 10 charities, one of which is Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny.
Books have been pre-sold through some local businesses and are being local schools. Twenty-five books were also donated to St Patrick’s Special Needs School.
Eoin Murphy, the Kilkenny senior hurling goalkeeper, recently presented the books to Jane Dowling, school principal. Manager of Amber Women’s Refuge, Lisa Morris was also present. Other presentations are also planned and Ken Walsh from Brandon Hill Camping is presenting books to his local school in Graignamanagh with former Kilkenny hurler Kieran Joyce also present at the event.
Special event
Brendan will also be visiting The Rower National School to present books with Neil Lyng (Michael Lyng Motors) who has donated books to the school.
A special event will also take place in The Book Centre in Kilkenny on April 2 at 3.30pm when members of the Kilkenny camogie and hurling teams will be present to sign books for children on the day.
There will also be a raffle for a signed Kilkenny hurling jersey along with some other great prizes.
For more see about the project see www.curamlecheile.ie

