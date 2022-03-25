€116,000 for local organisations supporting victims of crime in Kilkenny

Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has welcomed the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD’s announcement of funding totalling €4.6 million for more than 60 organisations to support victims of crime, including €116,000 for local organisations.

The €4.6 million is an increase of over 20% on the previous total fund of €3.8 million which was made available in 2021.

It also builds on separate, additional funding announced last November under the ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey’ plan for areas of the country or categories of victims not currently fully covered by support services for victims.

Among the local allocations, Deputy Phelan confirmed, are:

* €35,000 for Newpark Close Community Development Ltd;

* €25,000 for Kilkenny Women’s Refuge Ltd;

* €30,000 for Carlow Women’s Aid and

* €26,000 for Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre.

Welcoming the investments, Deputy Phelan said: “These four centres provide invaluable, trusted support and counsel in the community as well as a refuge and solace for families in need. The staff involved in these centres go above and beyond every day and we appreciate and value their work each and every day.

“Funding for national and larger organisations such as Barnardos, Women’s Aid and the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre and general victim support through organisations such as the Crime Victims Helpline will also benefit local communities, as will funding which has been confirmed for the Irish Tourist Assistance Service and Dignity 4 Patients,” Deputy Phelan said.

Announcing the funding, Minister McEntee TD, said: “So many organisations across the country are doing outstanding work for victims. I am pleased to announce this funding to increase their ability to provide supports and services as victims engage with the criminal justice system.

“I am working to build a victim centred criminal justice system where victims know they will be treated with respect and dignity when they come forward to report what happened to them. A fear of the system, or how someone in it might treat you, should never stop a victim seeking justice.

“I believe that many of the reforms I am introducing, such as preliminary trial hearings and training for frontline staff in the legal system, will help victims.

“But increased funding for organisations that offer services such as court accompaniment and helplines for victims, as announced today, is also vital.”