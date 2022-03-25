Gardaí in Kilkenny issue appeal over burglaries

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a burglary that occurred on Wednesday in Hollybank Drive.
The break in occurred between 9am and 6.30pm. A rear door was forced open and sone rooms were disturbed, nothing was taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
Meanwhile in North Kilkenny a number of tools were taken from a shed in Borrisbeg between Thursday 10th and Sunday 13th. the shed is situated in a farm yard. The items taken were an orange Zomax chainsaw, a grey Titan strimmer. Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area between the above dates or who is offered these items for sale is asked to contact gardaí in Urlingford.
Paddy Deegan teaching the next generation at the launch of Cumann na MBunscol hurling league in Nowlan Park (Photo by Willie Dempsey)
