Tributes paid to Kilkenny man who died in house fire

Tributes have been paid to a Kilkenny man who died in a fatal house fire on Wednesday.

Oliver Brennan died in a fire at his home in Jenkinstown. His brother, Dominic arrived home to discover the fire and was treated for smoke inhalation.

Local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick said that the community is shocked and saddened by Oliver's untimely death.

"He was a lovely man, Oliver was a very quiet man as indeed Dom is as well, and went about their business and engaged about the hurling and they loved the community and Oliver, in particular, was a great fan of the black and amber”.

“The parish of Conahy and indeed the whole surrounding area and particularly the Jenkinstown area is absolutely in total shock at this tragedy that happened to poor Oliver, Oliver would have been a well-known man in the area, himself and his brother Dominic, or Dom as we all know him, would have lived there together in Jenkinstown in a picturesque area just on the edge of Jenkinstown”.

"That was the family home there, they had a little farm there that their father would have farmed away there on the edge of that lovely picturesque area and they’d be meeting everyone and greeting everyone, Dom would probably be to the fore more than Oliver but Oliver was always there and anywhere he met you he was always kind and had that word for you, just really, really well respected and well-loved in the area so he’ll be a huge loss”.

Oliver is sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Peter and Dominic, sisters Breda, Margaret, Alice and Terry, brothers-in-law Shem, Eamonn, Pat and Martin, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Saturday (March 26th) from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Jenkinstown with interment afterwards in Conahy Cemetery.