Search

25 Mar 2022

Tributes paid to Kilkenny man who died in house fire

Tributes paid to Kilkenny man who died in house fire

The late Oliver Brennan

Reporter:

Mary Cody

25 Mar 2022 6:19 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Tributes have been paid to a Kilkenny man who died in a fatal house fire on Wednesday.

Oliver Brennan died in a fire at his home in Jenkinstown. His brother, Dominic arrived home to discover the fire and was treated for smoke inhalation.

Local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick said that the community is shocked and saddened by Oliver's untimely death.

"He was a lovely man,  Oliver was a very quiet man as indeed Dom is as well, and went about their business and engaged about the hurling and they loved the community and Oliver, in particular, was a great fan of the black and amber”.

“The parish of Conahy and indeed the whole surrounding area and particularly the Jenkinstown area is absolutely in total shock at this tragedy that happened to poor Oliver, Oliver would have been a well-known man in the area, himself and his brother Dominic, or Dom as we all know him, would have lived there together in Jenkinstown in a picturesque area just on the edge of Jenkinstown”.

"That was the family home there, they had a little farm there that their father would have farmed away there on the edge of that lovely picturesque area and they’d be meeting everyone and greeting everyone, Dom would probably be to the fore more than Oliver but Oliver was always there and anywhere he met you he was always kind and had that word for you, just really, really well respected and well-loved in the area so he’ll be a huge loss”.

Oliver is sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Peter and Dominic, sisters Breda, Margaret, Alice and Terry, brothers-in-law Shem, Eamonn, Pat and Martin, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Saturday (March 26th) from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Jenkinstown with interment afterwards in Conahy Cemetery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media