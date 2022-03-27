Submissions sought for Kilkenny's Poetry Broadsheet

This year's editor, Elaine Feeney
Submissions are sought for the 22nd issue of the very popular Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet.
The aim of the publication is to give Kilkenny writers, born or based in Kilkenny city and county, a platform for their work. This year’s editor is renowned poet, Elaine Feeney.
Answered call
Last year 50 writers answered the call out for submissions, sending in 90 poems for consideration.
Twelve poems, by 11 poets, were selected by Editor Jessica Traynor for publication and a further 13 poets were shortlisted.
Closing date
Closing date for receipt of submissions is no later than 4pm on April 1, 2022.
