Gardaí investigate attempted burglary in South Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating an attempted break in South Kilkenny over the weekend.
The incident took place at a house on Main Street, Piltown. The incident occurred on Sunday (March 27).
An attempt was made to force a rear window open. No entry was gained. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious persons or vehicle in the area to contact them in Mooncoin.
