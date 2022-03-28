Search

28 Mar 2022

Kilkenny debut for Caoimhe and Séamus Uí Flatharta

Reporter:

Mary Cody

28 Mar 2022 7:30 PM

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Caoimhe and Séamus Uí Flatharta’s recent performance of the lament Anach Cuan on the Late Late Show in honour of Aishling Murphy captured the mood of the nation.
The siblings hail from the Gaeltacht of Connemara and make their Kilkenny debut on Sunday, April 10 at the Medieval Mile Museum. The talented pair are multi- All Ireland winning performers who keep their language and heritage at the heart of all their musical endeavours.
Born into a musical family in the village of An Áird Mhóir, they were exposed to traditional music at a very young age and have since developed into accomplished singers,multi-instrumentalists and dancers. The Ó Flatharta duo are noted for their unique arrangements of both Irish and English language songs, taking a particular interest in vocal arrangement and harmonization. Both Caoimhe and Séamus are multi All-Ireland winning performers who keep their language and heritage at the heart of all their musical endeavours.
Tickets priced at €12 including booking fee. Concert starts at 12pm. Full proceeds from tickets go to Irish Red Cross Ukraine and Unicef emergency appeals.
April Sounds is delivered locally by Kilkenny County Council Arts Office and funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media.

