Search

30 Mar 2022

UPMC Aut Even to establish joint pain clinic for April in Kilkenny

Ring 051-376827 for an appointment in Waterford or Kilkenny clinics

KILKENNY

For further information on the UPMC Joint Pain Clinic, or to make an appointment in either location in Kilkenny or Waterford, please contact 051-376827

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

30 Mar 2022 10:48 AM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

UPMC has announced the establishment of a UPMC Joint Pain Clinic in Kilkenny at the UPMC Aut Even Hospital that will operate for the month of April.

The clinic will run in response to the high number of communications received from patients getting in touch about services.

The Joint Pain Clinic for the people of Kilkenny will operate as a self-referral clinic, Monday to Friday (051-376827), in full accordance with Covid-19 protocols, that will cater to those in need of assessment for joint pain who can attend and get an assessment. Should a subsequent referral for more specialised care be required, this can be taken care of by the onsite team of specialists at the hospital.

Speaking following the announcement, Claire Phelan, General Manager, UPMC Aut Even Hospital, said: “We have decided to establish a UPMC Joint Pain Clinic that will run throughout the month of April, where those suffering with acute or ongoing joint pain can visit us and be seen by a specialist who will be able to advise on their next steps of care. Recently, we have received a lot of feedback from patients, and we hope that this will provide an opportunity for them to be able to attend and have a consultation.

“We hope people suffering acute or ongoing joint pain grasp this opportunity to visit the clinic and speak to a specialist throughout the month. Men and women across Kilkenny suffering with their knees, hips, wrists or shoulders etc. should not be sitting at home, dealing with acute or ongoing pain and suffering in silence. I am calling on them to access care and visit the Joint Pain Clinic throughout the month of April and take the first step in their treatment,” said Ms Phelan.

The Joint Pain Clinic will be staffed by UPMC physiotherapists who will assess each patient, prescribe treatment or be able to refer them to a Consultant across public and private hospitals, should that be required.

For further information on the UPMC Joint Pain Clinic, or to make an appointment in either location in Kilkenny or Waterford, please contact 051-376827.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media