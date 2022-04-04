Kilkenny is the fourth safest county to be a driver in Ireland

Kilkenny is the fourth safest county in Ireland to be a driver in according to a recent study.
A new study by Irish motor insurance company Chill has revealed the best counties in Ireland to be a driver. Chill have analysed the following criteria to find where in Ireland was the best for drivers: the number of reported collisions over the past year, the level of car theft, local pass rates and average inches of rainfall.
County Carlow was found to be the safest place to drive. Carlow has the lowest rate of injury-causing collisions in the country, with 1.49 collisions per 1000 drivers. The latest figures from the Road Safety Authority reported an annual figure of 62 collisions resulting in injury or casualty.
