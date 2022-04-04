Search

04 Apr 2022

Looking for participants for the Tour de Kilkenny this July

Reporter:

Mary Cody

04 Apr 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Marble City Cyclers are urging people to get involved in this year's Tour de Kilkenny.

The group will resume their beginners/return to cycling sessions from Monday, April 11  at 7pm. If you would like to gradually improve your proficiency and fitness this is an excellent way to begin. It is also a great opportunity for people who have previously cycled but have not done so for a while to return to this healthy hobby.

Traditionally one of the targets that many of our beginners reach is the 77km route of Tour de Kilkenny, a huge event taking place this year on July 30.

This is the best way to become a road cyclist as you will learn how to cycle safely in a disciplined group. You will learn all the techniques needed to become an integral part of a cycling peloton. You will learn how to manouver at speed, how to manage yourself safely on the road.

In addition you will gradually improve your fitness and begin to develop your capacity to travel substantial distances on your bike.

Group cycling is much more fun than solo efforts and is a most sociable and healthy hobby.

What do you need to start? MCC is a road cycling club, so you need a road-bike in decent condition. This means having dropped handlebars and no baggage on your bike. You need working brakes and a cycling helmet. A water bottle is important too.         

Spins will take place every Monday night at 7pm beginning from Laharts Garages, Waterford Road. The spins are guided by club members.

For further information contact any club  member (we have over 130 members in the area), or Tommy 0868192947 or Betty 0868600899.

