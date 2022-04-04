Kilkenny councillor welcomes funding for St Canice’s Cathedral and Round Tower

Cllr Maria Dollard
Cllr Maria Dollard has warmly welcomed the allocation of €27,820 in funding from the Historic Structures Fund recently announced by Minister Malcolm Noonan.
“Irishtown is the oldest part of our medieval city and St Canice’s Cathedral and Round Tower are the jewel in our medieval crown. This funding will allow the installation of a new lightening protection system. Situated as it is on a height above the town, the system will protect this nationally important cathedral and round tower from lightening strike, structural damage and fire.
The funding has been allocated from the Historic Structures Fund. This fund ensures the preservation and continued use of our invaluable built heritage so that they remain in living use and part of community life into the future.
Cllr Dollard added “I love visiting St Canice’s Cathedral for music and cultural events, St Canice’s Cathedral is an integral part of the social, cultural and tourism life of the city and this funding will ensure it is protected from accidental damage into the future”
