Great turnout for Songs for Ukraine at the Thosel in Kilkenny

Kilkenny’s Tholsel was transformed on Sunday evening from a council chamber that hosts our city Municipal District to a music venue hosting an array of fantastic artists singing songs for Ukraine.

According to Mayor Andrew McGuinness who said on the night, “this room is often a venue for debates and sometimes disagreement, but tonight there is no debate, we are unanimous in purpose, we are all here to support our Ukrainian friends and neighbors, stand in solidarity with Ukraine and hopefully raise much needed funds in the process.”

‘Songs for Ukraine’ was organised by local community worker Liviu Iftime, Romanian X-Factor star Stefan J Doyle and Mayor Andrew McGuinness as a multi cultural evening of music. It featured artists from Romania, Moldova, Ireland and India with Kilkenny represented by the Kilkenny Gospel Choir.

“It really was a lovely night of music and great to see our Tholsel used for such a positive event. All of the musicians were fantastic and there was a real sense of community as we came together in support of Ukraine,” said Mayor McGuinness.

“I want to thank Liviu and Stefan who both put in a huge effort to make the event a success. Liviu has an extraordinary talent of bringing people together to create something positive while Stefan is an incredible musician, performer and an entertaining presenter. It was a pleasure to work with them,” said Mayor McGuinness.

The event was free but with donations optional. Over €500 was raised in the night and will be combined with the funds from the Mayors Walk for Ukraine to be donated to Red Cross Ukraine.