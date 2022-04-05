Search

05 Apr 2022

Great turnout for Songs for Ukraine at the Thosel in Kilkenny

Great turnout for Songs for Ukraine at the Thosel in Kilkenny

Mayor Andrew McGuiness, Stefan J Doyle, Liviu Iftime and some of the performers

Reporter:

Mary Cody

05 Apr 2022 11:40 AM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny’s Tholsel was transformed on Sunday evening from a council chamber that hosts our city Municipal District to a music venue hosting an array of fantastic artists singing songs for Ukraine.

According to Mayor Andrew McGuinness who said on the night, “this room is often a venue for debates and sometimes disagreement, but tonight there is no debate, we are unanimous in purpose, we are all here to support our Ukrainian friends and neighbors, stand in solidarity with Ukraine and hopefully raise much needed funds in the process.”

‘Songs for Ukraine’ was organised by local community worker Liviu Iftime, Romanian X-Factor star Stefan J Doyle and Mayor Andrew McGuinness as a multi cultural evening of music. It featured artists from Romania, Moldova, Ireland and India with Kilkenny represented by the Kilkenny Gospel Choir.

“It really was a lovely night of music and great to see our Tholsel used for such a positive event. All of the musicians were fantastic and there was a real sense of community as we came together in support of Ukraine,” said Mayor McGuinness.

“I want to thank Liviu and Stefan who both put in a huge effort to make the event a success. Liviu has an extraordinary talent of bringing people together to create something positive while Stefan is an incredible musician, performer and an entertaining presenter. It was a pleasure to work with them,” said Mayor McGuinness.

The event was free but with donations optional. Over €500 was raised in the night and will be combined with the funds from the Mayors Walk for Ukraine to be donated to Red Cross Ukraine.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media