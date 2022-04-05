Search

05 Apr 2022

A raw and real one-man show set to wow Kilkenny audience

A raw and real one-man show set to wow Kilkenny audience

Spliced will be performed at the Watergate on April 8

Reporter:

Mary Cody

05 Apr 2022 3:28 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

A raw and real one-man show, Spliced comes to The Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny this Friday (April 8).
Hard-hitting, witty and brave, this powerful performance written and performed by Timmy Creed, and directed by Gina Moxley, shines a light on the fragility of the sportsman behind the mask.
Hurling is more than just a national pastime — it’s an ancient sport of Irish warriors that’s history pre-dates the recorded history of Ireland itself.
Skilful, pressurised, occasionally violent, it turns young men into local celebrities on the pitch and in the pub, with time for little else. But how do you find yourself, and challenge yourself, when your role is to uphold physical peak fitness, a high social status and unrivalled masculine identity?
Timmy Creed plays hurling. He loves it, he hates it, but for better or worse, it’s a part of him. Written with sportspeople in mind, this one man show uses everything Timmy’s experience in the GAA has to offer - he is physically and mentally stepping on and off the grass, to portray exactly the toll the expectations of the game took on him, and what an overriding single focus does to a young mind?
Spliced is a visceral account of Timmy’s personal struggle from local hero and pack mentality to individual responsibility outside of the sporting institution that raised him. This show displays thrilling music and video that deals with identity, masculinity, and mental health, in the surroundings of a sports club.
The show will be followed by an open discussion between sports personalities and the audience about the topics that are raised.
For more or to book see www.watergatetheatre.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media