Kilkenny artists donate work for Incognito 2022

A total of 23 big-hearted Kilkenny artists have generously donated their art for Incognito 2022 in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Ireland’s biggest online art sale is now in its sixth year, and what makes Incognito different to other art sales, is that the buyer has no idea who the artist is until after the sale closes.

Among the Kilkenny artists taking part this year are Sonja Horgan from Clongowen, Bettina Norton from Thomastown, and Vera Klute from Kells, while singer/songwriter and Kilkenny native, Robert Grace, has also taken out his brush for this great cause.

Funds raised from Incognito 2022 will help provide specialist home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for 14 children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions across the county.

The postcard-sized works of art are priced at €65 each, and not only will purchasers be supporting a great cause in Jack and Jill, they will secure a piece of art that they love, without knowing who the artist is, and that’s something really special. The collection can now be viewed online at www.incognito.ie, where prospective purchasers are being urged to register and select their favourites ahead of the sale which takes place on April 21 from 9.30am.

Who’s Who

Among the other 1,200 leading artists taking part this year are Adrian+Shane, Asbestos, Ruthie Ashenhurst, Robert Ballagh, Ange Bell, Don Conroy, Peter Curling, Bridget Flinn, Martin Gale, Morgan Gibbs, Jill & Gill, Mo Kelly, Maria Levinge, Sheila McCarron, Maser, Martin Mooney, Abigail O’Brien, Mick O'Dea, Shane O’Driscoll, Sylvia Parkinson-Brown, Una Sealy, Helen Steele, and Mark Thompson.

In another exciting development for Incognito fans, it’s been revealed that this year sees an array of amazing music artists taking part. Among the stars to have got out their paint brushes are the Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, Andrea Corr of The Corrs, Aslan’s Christy Dignam, Samantha Mumba, Lyra, and Damien Dempsey.

Jack and Jill ambassador, and leading international fashion designer, Paul Costelloe, is also one of the mystery artists behind the more than 3,200 art works.

Art for Everyone

For a generation who grew up tuning into RTÉ’s The Den, artist Don Conroy has inspired so many young people to get creative. He believes Incognito is now continuing to spread that love for art in homes all over Ireland.

“At the moment my art centres around a Zen Nature theme. It’s all about exploring a sense of mystery in the world around us. That said, I do try to do something a little bit different for Incognito. Don’t want to give the game away too easily! What I love about Incognito is that it introduces art to people who perhaps have never been to an art gallery or even thought about art. Incognito opens up art to a new avenue of exploration, and it is so much more accessible and affordable. People are able to purchase something original, while also supporting Jack and Jill families to stay together at home. It’s a win-win situation for everyone,” said Don.

For singer/songwriter Lyra, it’s all about creating and escaping to another world.

“I love to create, whether it's through songwriting, performing on stage or expressing myself through fashion, style and art; it enables me to escape to and explore a world of my own, where it’s just me, my music and the audience. I am delighted to participate in Incognito, as I got to create unique pieces of art that, ultimately, will help Jack and Jill in their mission to help families with vulnerable children and I’m proud to give something back in this way.”

Legacy

For Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, Incognito is a very special fundraiser for artists, for art lovers and for Jack and Jill families:

“There’s something very special about Incognito which turns art into a real currency for care. On the one hand, we have hugely talented artists who are so generous in donating their art to Jack and Jill. On the other hand, we have members of the public who really want to purchase that art and to support our families at the same time. Each piece of art is part of a bigger story and leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. This year, we are proud to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Jack and Jill and today we are supporting more families than at any time in our history. This fundraiser means that as a charity Jack and Jill keeps going by funding and providing care for the children we support at home, in their community, where they belong.”

To register your Incognito account and take part in the online art sale and support this great cause, visit www.incognito.ie.

For more information on the work of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation all around the country, visit www.jackandjill.ie.