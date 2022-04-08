Search

08 Apr 2022

Funding for upgrade of Kilkenny City amenity

Mary Cody

08 Apr 2022 8:36 AM

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Assumption Place playground is set for an upgrade with an allocation of €15,852 announced today under the Play and Recreation Grant Scheme for 2022 according to Deputy John McGuinness.

The projects funded by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) encompass a wide range of initiatives that will deliver diverse benefits to children and young people and have a positive impact on communities. These projects include:

• Inclusive basket swing seat
• Wheelchair accessible swing
• Sensory Equipment
• Natural Play Areas
• Accessibility/Biodiversity Playground upgrade(s)
• Learn to cycle track
• Inclusive carousel

“I’m delighted to see this funding allocated as it’s a playground that is used and enjoyed by the whole community. It’s in need of an upgrade and we have made that case over the last 12 months so I’m happy with the positive result,” said Deputy John McGuinness.

Mayor of Kilkenny, Andrew McGuinness welcomed the news.

“This is very positive news as we have only recently had to carry out repairs on some equipment. Is a very well used playground and due an upgrade for some time so this is very welcome.”

