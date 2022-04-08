Search

08 Apr 2022

One of Ireland's most played artists to perform in Kilkenny

One of Ireland's most played artists to perform in Kilkenny

Stephanie Rainey

Reporter:

Mary Cody

08 Apr 2022 1:31 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

It’s been a year of metamorphosis for Irish singer Stephanie Rainey who performs in Cleere's in Kilkenny next month.

As she watched her first new music in several years be embraced by a new generation of Irish fans, she has been planning the release of a new collection of songs that speak of her transformation from emerging pop star to established artist.

Newest single ‘13’ is a song about change, how you have evolved from when you were 13 to who you are now. It poses the questions are you happy with who you have become, have you accomplished the things you thought you would, and what is stopping you from making 13-year-old you proud? Stephanie Rainey wrote the single to commemorate her nephew on what would have been his 13th birthday. It’s explores ideas around the innocence of youth, the experience and privilege of growing older, and appreciating life’s lessons. ‘13’ was co-written by Stephanie with Jim Duguid (Paulo Nutini) and Gary Keane (Hermitage Green/ Pa Sheehy) and produced by Ash Howes (Callum Scott/ Olly Murs/ Jack Savoretti/ Kylie) & Gary Keane. 

Recent singles from Stephanie Rainey ‘No Cowboy’ and ‘Ross & Rachel’ blistered through the Irish charts and dealt with topics such as redemption and the sparks that fly between two people who are made for each other. Her eagerly awaited new EP is due out in 2022. Originally marked for November 2021 her nationwide tour will now take place April 2022 with new dates confirmed and Stephanie is excited to get back on the road. Stephanie will also reunite with her Irish Women In Harmony ensemble for a nationwide tour in May 2022.  

Stephanie is thrilled with the reaction to her new music which saw both singles break the Top 10 with ‘Ross & Rachel’ reaching #4 and ‘No Cowboy’ reaching #6 on the Irish Breakers Radio Chart. She has also been playlisted on 2FM, RTE Radio 1, iRadio, Beat 102-103, Cork's 96FM, Today FM and Cool FM. Currently, ‘No Cowboy’ is about to break through 150,000  streams on Spotify while ‘Ross & Rachel’ has been streamed over 100,000 times. The popularity of the singles saw both being Shazamed 4,500 times. ‘Ross & Rachel’ also has 110,000 streams on Soundcloud.

One of Ireland’s most-played female artists on radio, Stephanie Rainey has a combined 30 million streams and views across all music on social platforms. Stephanie has shared spotlights with the likes of Imelda May, Kodaline, The Waterboys, Tom Walker, and Tom Odell. 

Stephanie has also played most of Ireland’s best music festivals, including INDIE and Electric Picnic, has sold out Irish venues with ease, and is a record breaker (going gold) courtesy of her inclusion in the ensemble Irish Women in Harmony, whose 2020 cover version of The Cranberries’ Dreams has amassed over 6 million Spotify streams.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media