Commercial premises targeted by criminals in North Kilkenny

Gardaí in Castlecomer received a report of a break in at a commercial premises in The Square in the early hours of this Friday morning.
The front door was forced open shortly after 2am, the safe was taken.
Five men were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle in the direction of Athy Road.
Gardaí in Castlecomer are appealing for information.
