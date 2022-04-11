Gardaí investigate South Kilkenny burglary and appeal for witnesses

file pic
Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in the Jamestown area of Piltown last Thursday.
The break in, via a bedroom window, is thought to have occurred around 3.40pm.
Nothing was taken from the house.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Thomastown Garda Station
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.