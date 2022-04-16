Kilkenny gardaí warn public to be vigiliant following thefts from cars

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a number of thefts from cars in the city in recent days and are appealing to people to make sure their vehicles are locked and to be vigilant.
The first incident occurred between 11pm on Tuesday night and 8am on Wednesday morning. A sum of cash was taken from the car at Cashel Downs in Kilkenny City.
A second report was received by gardaí in relation to a theft from a car on the same night. The theft occurred in Cypress Avenue between 10pm on Tuesday night and 6am on Wednesday morning. Cash was taken from the glove box.
Gardaí are urging people to take the proper precautions to safeguard their property.
Anyone with information should contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.
