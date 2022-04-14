Friends! The Musicial Parody comes to Kilkenny

Friends! The Musical Parody will be performed at the Watergate on May 3
Robert C. Kelly and Theatre Mogul are delighted to bring Friends! The Musical Parody to Ireland this April.
Take your seat for this hilarious production which celebrates and pokes fun at the wacky misadventures of the group of 20-something pals we love from the hit TV show as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan.
Friends! The Musical Parody is a hilarious good-hearted romp through our favourite moments from the hit TV show in a hilarious, fast-paced, music-filled production. The much anticipated Irish tour will include a date in in Kilkenny on May 3 at the Watergate Theatre.
Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel, haven’t gone anywhere and are singing and dancing their way back into our hearts in Friends! The Musical Parody the first UK and Irish tour of the hilarious off-Broadway and Las Vegas hit musical that lovingly lampoons the popular TV sitcom.
It’s a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!
Robert C Kelly has produced and co-produced many plays and musicals including nine UK and Irish tours of Menopause The Musical, Olivier award-winning Defending the Caveman, The Dolls Abroad, The Dolls Dragged Up, 51 Shades of Maggie, Whingeing Women, Girls Night the Musical, Dirty Dusting (UK, Ireland Australia and New Zealand), Pam Gem’s Piaf, eleven productions (including a West End run) of the comedy Mum’s the Word, also Mum’s the Word 2 – from Toddlers to Teenagers in the UK and Germany, Prunella Scales in Too Far to Walk (London), the musical comedy Always Patsy Cline (UK and Australia) and It’s Wine O’Clock.
