Don't forget! Roads closures in Kilkenny City this evening for Streets of Kilkenny 5k

Streets of Kilkenny 5k in 2019
Road closures will be in place in Kilkenny City this evening (Thursday, April 14) for the Streets of Kilkenny 5k Road Race.
Kilkenny County Council is advising that access to Kilkenny City Centre will be restricted between 6.30pm-8.30pm. The Streets of Kilkenny 5K Road Race will take place at 7.30pm.
The route will start on The Parade, High Street, Parliament Street, Irishtown, over St Francis Bridge, CAS Link Road, Castlecomer New Road to Hebron Road Roundabout, John Street to Rose Inn Street and finish at The Parade.
Please expect delays, respect the stewards and observe the diversionary signs.
Kilkenny County Council appreciates your co-operation and apologise for any inconvenience caused.
