Kilkenny's Siobhan Donohoe enjoys a night at the Savoy

This upmarket, modern hotel in the heart of Limerick city centre stole our hearts during our recent one-night Easter stay. We relaxed and pampered ourselves, while living the suite life for a night at the luxury five-star Savoy Limerick.

After our drive from Kilkenny, hubby and I were greeted with a very warm Limerick welcome, while our car was parked for us by the valet. The hotel has enjoyed a recent refurb and the restoration of the Art Deco style is captivating. So much so that we had to sit and take it all in, while enjoying a cocktail in their new bar, which gives a respectable nod to The Savoy famous 1920’s heritage.

Shivam Taucoory, Vincenzo Bar Manager, Ruth Vaughan, Group Sales Manager,

with Siobhan Donohoe

The very pleasant Group Sales Manager Ruth Vaughan met us on arrival and explained how the 107-room hotel style reflects the Art Deco style that it was originally designed in 1935, when it was built as the Savoy Theatre. Our spacious bedroom on the top floor had a balcony with views overlooking the River Shannon.

We dined that evening in the Vincenzo Grill House, which is based on the top floor of their sister hotel, The George Hotel, just around the corner from the Savoy. There's a very hip New York vibe about The George, with an escalator taking you to the top floor to the restaurant. The contemporary bar’s décor and breath-taking glass atrium had all the touches of class and was very inviting for another pre-dinner drink of their house signature cocktails.

Siobhan Donohoe enjoying a meal at Vincenzo Grill House

Vincenzo Grill House is a new addition to the great foodie scene of Limerick, offering a casual relaxed dining experience with great service. The menu is extensive, offering pizzas, sharing plates, pastas, burgers, and delicious seafood.

We finished out the evening with a little night cap back in the Savoy, while listening to the beautiful tunes of Francis Ross on the grand piano. Simply heaven!

Ed & Siobhan Donohoe at the Savoy Limerick

Breakfast the next morning felt like Breakfast in Tiffany’s in the newly refurbished Library. The Savoy Royale was divine, with Birgitta Burren’s Smokehouse Salmon topped with perfectly poached eggs. It gets ten out of ten from me.

Savoy Royale breakfast in the Library at the Savoy Limerick

Limerick you are a lady, and we can’t wait to come back again for more to take in all your glory. Check out their special offers and entertainment packages on www.thesavoycollection.com.